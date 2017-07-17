Home Africa Senegalese govt suspends Sports events after football deaths
Image result for Senegalese govt suspends Sports events after football deathsThe Senegalese Government has suspended all sports and cultural events until elections at the end of the month.

This comes in the wake of the football stadium disaster in Dakar with eight people confirmed dead and sixty injured.

Senegal’s sports minister, Matar Ba said a fight broke out between fans of rivals clubs at the Demba Diop stadium and police fired tear gas to break it up.

The resulting confusion triggered the stampede.

Spokesman for the prime minister, said a judicial inquiry will be opened to investigate the tragedy.

 

