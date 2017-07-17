The Senegalese Government has suspended all sports and cultural events until elections at the end of the month.

This comes in the wake of the football stadium disaster in Dakar with eight people confirmed dead and sixty injured.

Senegal’s sports minister, Matar Ba said a fight broke out between fans of rivals clubs at the Demba Diop stadium and police fired tear gas to break it up.

The resulting confusion triggered the stampede.

Spokesman for the prime minister, said a judicial inquiry will be opened to investigate the tragedy.