Home News Seven governors to visit President Buhari in London
Seven governors to visit President Buhari in London
News
Nigeria
Top Stories
0

Seven governors to visit President Buhari in London

0
0
President Buhari
now viewing

Seven governors to visit President Buhari in London

Inuagurated Lagos LG bosses-TVC
now playing

Ambode inaugurates 57 Council bosses

Nigerian Ports Authority
now playing

Shippers Council convinced Dry Ports will drive export

Nigeria Customs Service - TVC
now playing

Customs realise N2.5bn from undervalued goods

1999 Constitution of Nigeria
now playing

Constitution review: Senate begins debate, moves voting to Wednesday

Central-Bank-of-Nigeria - TVC
now playing

Central Bank may not support interest rate cut - Emefiele

Image result for Buhari and Oyegun in LondonSeven state governors selected to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London will leave the country this evening and meet the Nigerian leader by 3 pm tomorrow.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says the team will be led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

Other members of the delegation are Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje and his Borno counterpart Kashim Shettima.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State are also part of the team.

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, his Kogi and Kaduna counterparts, Yahya Bello and Nasir El-Rufai, Transportation minister, Rotimi Amachi and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun had last week visited the president in London.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 7, traveled to London for a medical follow-up after spending  49 days in his earlier trip.

His spokesman Femi Adesina had in a statement on Sunday, May 7, said the length of the president’s stay in London would be determined by his doctors.

He said the president had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.

According to Adesina, the president wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

Adesina stated: “He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.

‘The length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors. Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.

“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.’

 

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Inuagurated Lagos LG bosses-TVC

Ambode inaugurates 57 Council bosses

TVCN 0
1999 Constitution of Nigeria

Constitution review: Senate begins debate, moves voting to Wednesday

TVCN 0

Kenyan President fails to show up for TV Debate

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close