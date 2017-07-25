Seven state governors selected to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London will leave the country this evening and meet the Nigerian leader by 3 pm tomorrow.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says the team will be led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

Other members of the delegation are Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje and his Borno counterpart Kashim Shettima.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State are also part of the team.

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, his Kogi and Kaduna counterparts, Yahya Bello and Nasir El-Rufai, Transportation minister, Rotimi Amachi and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun had last week visited the president in London.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 7, traveled to London for a medical follow-up after spending 49 days in his earlier trip.

His spokesman Femi Adesina had in a statement on Sunday, May 7, said the length of the president’s stay in London would be determined by his doctors.

He said the president had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.

According to Adesina, the president wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

Adesina stated: “He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.

‘The length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors. Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.

“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.’