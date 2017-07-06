Home Business Shell, Mobile suffer production drops in first quarter
Business
0

Shell, Mobile suffer production drops in first quarter

0
0
now viewing

Shell, Mobile suffer production drops in first quarter

now playing

UNIDO to assist 500,000 Nigerian SMEs with skills

now playing

Patience Jonathan alleges harassment of family, seeks Reps' intervention

now playing

Boko Haram, secessionists, products of Corruption - Magu

now playing

Adamawa upgrades 65 years dilapidated General Hospital

now playing

UNIMAID: Senate urges FG to deploy critical security to check breaches

Image result for Shell, Mobile suffer production drops in first quarterTwo heavy oil and gas explorers in Nigeria, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, say they recorded huge drops in production from their joint venture assets in the first quarter of this year.

Mobil’s joint venture output dropped from 11 million barrels in January last year to 6.2 million barrels in March this year as shown by data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The oil major, which remains the biggest producer onshore in Nigeria, posted a 36 per cent decline in production in the first three months of this year.

Similarly, the Shell saw its Joint Venture production dropped from 5 million barrels in January last year to about 3 million barrels in March this year.

Chevron also witnessed production decline. Operational problems and production shut-in were reasons for declines.

Related Posts

UNIDO to assist 500,000 Nigerian SMEs with skills

TVCN 0

CBN takes over Etisalat management

TVCN 0

Standard Organisation of Nigeria to tackle fake products

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Business

UNIDO to assist 500,000 Nigerian SMEs with skills

0
Close