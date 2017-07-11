Shorunmu warns Rohr over forcing Enyeama’s return

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has advised coach Gernot Rohr not to take any hasty decisions on Carl Ikeme’s replacement in the national team.

The 31-year-old Nigeria first choice goalkeeper faces a long spell out after being diagnosed with acute Leukaemia last Thursday and his replacement in the Eagles has become the subject of heated debate.

But the former Eagles’ goalkeeping coach Shorunmu believes the trio of Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Alampasu and Ikechukwu Ezenwa are good enough for starting roles in the Eagles.

He warns that former team captain Vincent Enyeama should not be pressured to come out of his international retirement, saying the unsettled Lille custodian should be allowed to decide if he wants to return to the national team.

Meanwhile, Leukaemia survivor, former Aston Villa legend Stiliyan Petrov has encouraged Ikeme has visited Ikeme in the hospital.

Petrov, who bravely battled the disease and fully recovered, assured the ailing Nigerian goalkeeper he will get over it.

He said Ikeme is in good spirits and that according to him is the main thing.