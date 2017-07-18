Home Business Smuggled rice: Senate wants Customs to check land borders
Smuggled rice: Senate wants Customs to check land borders
Business
0

Smuggled rice: Senate wants Customs to check land borders

0
0
Senate-Customs-Rice-TVC
now viewing

Smuggled rice: Senate wants Customs to check land borders

now playing

Petroleum Engineers discuss challenges of crude production

PWC -TVC
now playing

Nigeria’s investment Rate Still Below Par – PwC Report

Kazeem Alimi-APC-TVC
now playing

Breaking: Lagos Assembly member, Kazeem Alimi dies at 50

Femi-Pedro -TVC
now playing

Council Poll: Pedro canvasses support for APC candidates in Ikoyi- Obalende

now playing

Money Laundering Allegation: Court remands Jigawa ex-Gov. Turaki in Prison

Image result for Smuggled rice: Senate wants Customs to check land bordersThe Senate has mandated the Nigerian Customs Service to urgently curb the smuggling of cheap parboiled rice into the country.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, gave the charge on Monday at a public hearing on investigation into the operation of the Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme by the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs.

Saraki quoted a 2016 World Bank report which states that about one point five trillion naira or five billion dollars worth of assorted goods are smuggled into Nigeria yearly through the Benin Republic border.

He noted that if not checked, the tremendous gains in the agricultural sector might be affected.

 

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Petroleum Engineers discuss challenges of crude production

TVCN 0
PWC -TVC

Nigeria’s investment Rate Still Below Par – PwC Report

TVCN 0
Jide-Omokore-Kola Aluko-TVC

Oil deal: Court directs 19 banks to seize Aluko, Omokore’s assets

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close