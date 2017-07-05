Home News Soldiers repel Boko Haram attacks in Maiduguri
Soldiers repel Boko Haram attacks in Maiduguri

Image result for Soldiers repel Boko Haram attacks in MaiduguriAt least one soldier and several Boko Haram fighters have been killed in two battles between the insurgents and the Nigerian Army.

One of the attacks happened while the insurgents attempted to attack 81 Division Task Force Battalion’s location at Gulumba Gana in Bama Local government area.

The Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, said soldiers repelled and killed many suspected mercenary fighters of Boko Haram who launched the two attacks on military locations but did not give details on their nationalities.

He said the mercenaries killed by troops were those fighting on the side of the Mamman Nur faction of the Boko Haram.

