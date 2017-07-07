Home Africa South African bee farmers rebuild business after fire
South African bee farmers rebuild business after fire

Image result for South African bee farmers rebuild business after fireBee farmers in the Southern Cape, South Africa, have started rebuilding bee colonies which were destroyed by fire.

A humanitarian group, Gift of the Givers, is also assisting the recovery process by offering credits to bee keepers.

A farmer, Owen Williams, says the work was advancing as expected.

The bee farmers are worried that they do not have enough rain to help recreate the process as consistent drought has been a barrier to tending the bees.

