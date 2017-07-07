South African bee farmers rebuild business after fire
Bee farmers in the Southern Cape, South Africa, have started rebuilding bee colonies which were destroyed by fire.
A humanitarian group, Gift of the Givers, is also assisting the recovery process by offering credits to bee keepers.
A farmer, Owen Williams, says the work was advancing as expected.
The bee farmers are worried that they do not have enough rain to help recreate the process as consistent drought has been a barrier to tending the bees.