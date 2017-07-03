Home Business South African government bails national carrier from debts
Business
0

South African government bails national carrier from debts

0
0
now viewing

South African government bails national carrier from debts

now playing

CAF Confed. Cup : Rivers risk crashing out

Angolan President, Jose Eduardo Dos Santos. TVC
now playing

Angola elections : Electoral commission invites 3,000 observers

now playing

Igbos leaders back restructuring, implementation of Confab report

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron in Bamako, TVC News.
now playing

France and Africa must forge ties to combat terrorism - Macron

Badoo-Suspects-Ikorodu-TVC
now playing

Police arrest 100 Badoo suspects as Ikorodu residents set ablaze 3 others

Image result for South African government bails national carrier from debtsSouth Africa’s Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, has defended government’s decision to bailout South African Airways from debts.

The government has granted the airline two billion Rand, that’s about $152 million to stay afloat.

But, critics of government’s action believe that the grant was reckless as it would encourage the airline to pile more debts.

Many people have suggested that South African Airways be privatized rather than government funding its operations.

Report says the airlines has a debt over hang of $688 million.

Related Posts

Engineers frown at poor power supply

TVCN 0

Osun to reorganise cooperative societies

TVCN 0

IITA wants Agriculture as Africa’s engine of growth

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Business

Engineers frown at poor power supply

0
Close