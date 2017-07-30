Southeast Asian countries, others commit to counter-terrorism cooperation
00
Representatives from four Southeast Asian nations, Australia and New Zealand met in the Indonesian city of Manado on Saturday to devise a response to the increased danger posed by Islamic State.
They announced a greater commitment by countries in the area to coordinate their response to the growing threat, highlighting terrorists occupation of the southern Philippines city of Marawi.
While the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has a framework for cooperation on combating violent extremism analysts and officials say coordination has been poor.