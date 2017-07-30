Home Asia Southeast Asian countries, others commit to counter-terrorism cooperation
Southeast Asian countries, others commit to counter-terrorism cooperation
Asia
International
0

Southeast Asian countries, others commit to counter-terrorism cooperation

0
0
now viewing

Southeast Asian countries, others commit to counter-terrorism cooperation

now playing

Pakistani ruling party to appoint ousted PM's brother as successor

Nigerian Peacekeeping Centre-TVC
now playing

Nigerian Army Peacekeeping Centre Jaji gets new name

now playing

Kaduna APC crisis deepens as thugs disrupt Senator Sani's briefing

Senator Shehu Sani-TVC
now playing

Senator Shehu Sani remains suspended, says Kaduna APC

Arsenal-Emirates Cup
now playing

Emirates Cup: Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud score as Arsenal thrash Benfica

Image result for Southeast Asian nations, others commit to counter-terrorism cooperationRepresentatives from four Southeast Asian nations, Australia and New Zealand met in the Indonesian city of Manado on Saturday to devise a response to the increased danger posed by Islamic State.

They announced a greater commitment by countries in the area to coordinate their response to the growing threat, highlighting terrorists occupation of the southern Philippines city of Marawi.

While the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has a framework for cooperation on combating violent extremism analysts and officials say coordination has been poor.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Pakistani ruling party to appoint ousted PM’s brother as successor

TVCN 0
President Robert Mugabe

“I am not going anywhere, not dying” – Mugabe

TVCN 0
Missile

Tokyo residents worry over latest Missile launch

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close