Southern, Middle Belt elders call for restructuring

Southern and Middle Belt elders have thrown their behind the restructuring of the country by adopting and implementing the resolutions of the 2014 National Conference.

This outcome was reached and presented in form of a ten point communique to the Nigerian public at the convergence of the elder statesmen at a Summit in Abuja on Saturday.

The ultimatum issued by a group of Northern youths for Igbos to vacate the Northern part of the country by October 1st , is still causing ripples even after it was roundly condemned by the Youth wing of the Arewa Consultative Forum, and Northern groups.

But it appears Pressure groups in the other parts of the country feel the underlying threat in that ultimatum cannot be wished away.

The Summit of elder statesmen believes such a threat only amplifies the urgent need for restructuring in the country.

It insisted that the present Federal structure is unwieldy, places to much power in the centre and does not allow for each federating unit to develop at its own pace.

The Summit further denounced the wicked and irresponsible destruction of lives and property by invading herdsmen, in the Middle belt and Southern parts of the country, calling for an immediate disarmament of all herdsmen in the country.

The elders again insisted that any attack on the Igbos will be considered an attack on the South and the Middle belt.

At the end of the day it is another call for peaceful coexistence among all ethnic nationalities and an insistence that the indivisibility of the country, is not up for negotiation