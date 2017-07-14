Home News Soyinka supports restructuring, says Nigeria is negotiable
Soyinka supports restructuring, says Nigeria is negotiable
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Soyinka supports restructuring, says Nigeria is negotiable

0
0
now viewing

Soyinka supports restructuring, says Nigeria is negotiable

1999 Constitution-TVC
now playing

National Assembly begins review of 1999 Constitution

Rauf-Aregbesola-Osun Per Sec - TVC
now playing

Osun Permanent Secretary kidnapped, hacked to death along Abuja road

now playing

Near-bankrupt Air Zimbabwe sacks half of workforce

Port-Harcourt-Refinery -TVC
now playing

Oando, Agip take over repairs, maintenance of Port Harcourt Refinery

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo-TVC
now playing

Osinbajo calls for Entrepreneurship development

Image result for Soyinka supports restructuring, says Nigeria is negotiableNobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has thrown his weight behind the call for restructuring Nigeria.

The Octogenarian spoke in Bayelsa during a question and answer session at an event held at Kaiama to celebrate the inauguration of the Ijaw Youth Academy tagged “A day with Ijaw literary Icons”

While condemning the call for the various regions of the country to break away, Professor Soyinka said there are a lot of benefits in the unity of the country.

 

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
1999 Constitution-TVC

National Assembly begins review of 1999 Constitution

TVCN 0
Rauf-Aregbesola-Osun Per Sec - TVC

Osun Permanent Secretary kidnapped, hacked to death along Abuja road

TVCN 0
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo-TVC

Osinbajo calls for Entrepreneurship development

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close