Soyinka supports restructuring, says Nigeria is negotiable

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has thrown his weight behind the call for restructuring Nigeria.

The Octogenarian spoke in Bayelsa during a question and answer session at an event held at Kaiama to celebrate the inauguration of the Ijaw Youth Academy tagged “A day with Ijaw literary Icons”

While condemning the call for the various regions of the country to break away, Professor Soyinka said there are a lot of benefits in the unity of the country.