Standard Organisation of Nigeria to tackle fake products

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria says the proliferation of fake products has negatively affected the economy and growth of made in Nigeria goods.

Officials of the agency made this known while speaking on quality of products manufactured in Nigeria.

TVC News Kazeem Olowe reports that Nigeria is blessed with huge human and natural resources and some of its

locally manufactured goods are of international standards. But due to the increase in the number of fake products in the country, customers within and outside the country are gradually losing trust in Nigerian goods.

The agency claimed that it has been able to checkmate unlicensed companies using the NIS mark and wants people to always buy certified products.

On the compatibility of certified Nigerian products with foreign ones, they say Nigerian products are required and respected in many countries of the world but the agency is working endlessly to ensure that high standards are

maintained.

They urged Nigerians to always patronise made in Nigeria goods.

The agency also gave awards to some companies that have met the required standards and issued them certificates.