State Police: Security expert cautions against hijack by politicians

Image result for nIGERIA POLICEAn Osun state-based security expert, Ridwan Hussein says the agitation for the establishment of state police must be pursued with caution.

He said necessary frameworks to prevent its abuse must be put in place before its establishment.

Hussein spoke on the sidelines of the passing out parade of the Harmonised Vigilante Group members under the supervision of the Nigeria Police.

The participants, drawn from Ondo, Oyo and Osun states are expected to work with the Nigerian police to curb crime.

