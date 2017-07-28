The Governor of Zamfara state and Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has urged Nigerians to desist from peddling rumors on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

Addressing the press at the Kaduna International Airport on arrival from London where he led a delegation of six other Nigerian Governors on a goodwill visit to the President, the NGF Chairman said the delegation met the president in an improved health condition, cracking jokes with visitors.

Governor Yari said there is no gain peddling such rumors on a person who means well for the country and its citizens.

Yari who arrived at the airport with Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano and Kasim Shettima of Borno, said their visit has marked the beginning of the end of rumor mongering about the President’s health.

He said very soon the President will return home to continue the good job he had started for the wellbeing of Nigerians and the development of the Nation.

Gov Yari appealed to journalists, particularly social media practitioners to always crosscheck their stories before going online to avoid causing mayhem among the law -abiding citizens of the country.

Governor Yari left the country for London, United Kingdom on Tuesday to visit President Muhammadu Buhari on a goodwill visit, along with 6 other Nigerian Governors.

The Six Governors on the delegation are Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, Kashim Shetima of Borno, Samuel Otom of Benue, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, David Umahi of Ebonyi and Udom Gabriel Emanuel of Akwa -Ibom.