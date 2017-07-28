Home News Stop peddling rumours on Buhari’s health – Yari cautions Nigerians
Stop peddling rumours on Buhari’s health – Yari cautions Nigerians
News
Nigeria
0

Stop peddling rumours on Buhari’s health – Yari cautions Nigerians

0
0
Abdulaziz-Yari-and-Muhammadu-Buhari-tvcnews
now viewing

Stop peddling rumours on Buhari’s health – Yari cautions Nigerians

Ibe-Kachikwu-tvcnews
now playing

Boko Haram ambush : NNPC suspends oil search in Lake Chad Basin

osinbajo-service-chiefs-tvcnews
now playing

Boko Haram : Osinbajo orders service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri

nigeria-boko-haram_tvcnews
now playing

UNIMAID receives 48 corpses after Boko Haram attack on oil workers

NURTW-RTEAN-tvcnews
now playing

Ondo union crisis : RTEAN members want govt. intervention

massive-wildfires-in-france-tvcnews
now playing

France wildfire : 12,000 forced to evacuate

Image result for abdulaziz yari muhammadu buhariThe Governor of Zamfara state and Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has urged Nigerians to desist from peddling rumors on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

Addressing the press at the Kaduna International Airport on arrival from London where he led a delegation of six other Nigerian Governors on a goodwill visit to the President, the NGF Chairman said the delegation met the president in an improved health condition, cracking jokes with visitors.

Governor Yari said there is no gain peddling such rumors on a person who means well for the country and its citizens.

Yari who arrived at the airport with Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano and Kasim Shettima of Borno, said their visit has marked the beginning of the end of rumor mongering about the President’s health.

He said very soon the President will return home to continue the good job he had started for the wellbeing of Nigerians and the development of the Nation.

 

Gov Yari appealed to journalists, particularly social media practitioners to always crosscheck their stories before going online to avoid causing mayhem among the law -abiding citizens of the country.

Governor Yari left the country for London, United Kingdom on Tuesday to visit President Muhammadu Buhari on a goodwill visit, along with 6 other Nigerian Governors.

The Six Governors on the delegation are Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, Kashim Shetima of Borno, Samuel Otom of Benue, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, David Umahi of Ebonyi and Udom Gabriel Emanuel of Akwa -Ibom.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Ibe-Kachikwu-tvcnews

Boko Haram ambush : NNPC suspends oil search in Lake Chad Basin

TVCN 0
osinbajo-service-chiefs-tvcnews

Boko Haram : Osinbajo orders service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri

TVCN 0
nigeria-boko-haram_tvcnews

UNIMAID receives 48 corpses after Boko Haram attack on oil workers

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close