Three internally displaced persons have died in a suicide bomb attack on their camp, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State.

17 others were injured when two bombers, a male and a female attacked the IDP camp at Dalori, known as Dalori 1 Camp.

Another suicide bomber targeted another camp, Dalori 2, but was intercepted. Only the bomber died in the second attack.

Both incidents took place late Sunday night.