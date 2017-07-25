Home News Suicide bombing: NEMA confirms four IDPs killed in Maiduguri camps
Suicide bombing: NEMA confirms four IDPs killed in Maiduguri camps
Suicide bombing: NEMA confirms four IDPs killed in Maiduguri camps

Suicide bombing: NEMA confirms four IDPs killed in Maiduguri camps

Image result for NEMA confirms four IDPs killed in Maiduguri campsThe National emergency Agency, NEMA has confirmed the death of four people after suicide bombers attacked two internally displaced camps in the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State.

15 others were injured when two bombers, a male and a female attacked the IDP camp at Dalori, known as Dalori 1 Camp.

Another suicide bomber targeted another camp, Dalori 2, but was intercepted. Only the bomber died in the second attack.

Both incidents took place late Sunday night.

Dalori is a suburban town near Maiduguri, Borno, Nigeria. Since March 2015, it hosts one of the largest internally displaced persons camp created during the Boko Haram insurgency, with more than 15,000 people, most of them coming from the South-East of Borno State.

Dalori camp is located on the road from Maiduguri to Konduga, Bama and the border between Nigeria and Cameroon, 15 kilometers South-East of Maiduguri.

The camp has been targeted by many attacks from the Boko Haram insurgency, including suicide attacks. The worst of these attacks occurred on 30 January 2016, when at least 86 people were killed and at least 62 more injured.

The Boko Haram insurgents have been using suicide attackers, mostly girls, to hit their targets in recent times.

