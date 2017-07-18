The Nigerian Army says suicide bombers are now devising new tactics to lure unsuspecting members of the public to target areas before detonating their explosives.

They added this was noticed after troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE carried regular interception on the terrorists.

Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division, Colonel Sagir Musa said in a statement that terrorists create a scene such as fighting with each other to attract attention and cause people to gather around them before they detonate their suicide bomb.

He added that terrorists also abduct children who are on errands, strapping them with suicide vests and send them back home, where the suicide bomb detonates to kill members of the household.

The army warned members of the public to be wary of these tactics and avoid such unnecessary gatherings that could expose them to preventable danger.