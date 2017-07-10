Supreme Court affirms Governor Obaseki’s victory

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Monday affirmed the election of Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State.

The apex court in its ruling, also dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Osagie Ize Iyamu for lack of merit.

It says it would give detail reasons for the ruling on July the 24th.

A seven man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen unanimously dismissed the appeal.

Iyamu had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the judgement of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Obaseki’s victory which declared him winner of the governorship election in Edo State.