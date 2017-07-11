Table Tennis : 6 Indian players sign up for Nigerian Open

More foreign players are showing interest in the biggest competition in the challenge series of the International Table Tennis Federation, ITTF, the Nigerian Open.

As many as 6 Indian players will be competing in the tournament in Lagos.

The Indians are coming with a team of three men and three women among them are 2016 Belgium Open Champion, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and former cadet sensation, Sanil Shetty.

Up for grabs in the Nigerian Open is a total prize money of 46 thousand dollars.

The ITTF Nigeria Open competition holds at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium from the 9th to the 13th of August.