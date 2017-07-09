Home News Tanker drivers task Fashola on immediate repairs dilapidating roads
Tanker drivers task Fashola on immediate repairs dilapidating roads

Tanker Drivers TVC
Tanker drivers task Fashola on immediate repairs dilapidating roads

2017 FIFA Under 17 TVC
2017 U-17 W'Cup: African reps get tricky draws

Governor Amosun gives out daughter in marriage

Gary Corcoran
Ekundayo suffers 1st career defeat after losing to Corcoran

Echijiele TVC
Echiejile joins Sivasspor on one-year loan deal

Basketball Court Naval TVC
Central Naval Command inaugurates Sports Courts

Image result for Tanker drivers task Fashola on immediate repairs dilapidating roadsPetroleum tanker drivers across the country have decried the dilapidating nature of highways across the country. They say several of the roads are now death traps, subjecting several of them to a lot of torture.

Converged on Kaduna, the drivers called on the Minister of Works, Power and Housing to urgently focus at least on palliative level criteria, roads that connect critical parts of the country.

Although they didn’t threaten an industrial action should something isn’t done fast, they said they may do something worse if taken for granted.

