Tanker drivers task Fashola on immediate repairs dilapidating roads

Petroleum tanker drivers across the country have decried the dilapidating nature of highways across the country. They say several of the roads are now death traps, subjecting several of them to a lot of torture.

Converged on Kaduna, the drivers called on the Minister of Works, Power and Housing to urgently focus at least on palliative level criteria, roads that connect critical parts of the country.

Although they didn’t threaten an industrial action should something isn’t done fast, they said they may do something worse if taken for granted.