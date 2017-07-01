Taraba Communal Crisis: FG moves to ease victims pain

Federal Government has moved quickly to ease the plight of victims of the recent communal clashes between Fulani and Mambilla community in Plateau, Sardauna Local Government, Taraba State.

The Presidential Emergency Assessment Team (PEAT) led by Air Commodore Sunny Ohemu was in town to commiserate with people of the area on behalf of the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi who was on the entourage reports that the Director, Search and Rescue, National Emergency Relief Agency (NEMA) Air Commodore Sunny Ohemu, who led the Federal Government delegation to the victims of Taraba communal crisis said government was poised to assist them to overcome their present situation.

His first port of call was the palace of the traditional ruler of the area, Dr. Shehu Baju where he stated that they were in the area on the order of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to do an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and to ascertain the immediate needs of the IDPs.

He appealed for calm, urging all district and village heads to ensure peace was maintained in their respective domains.

Chief of Mambilla thanked the Presidency for responding promptly to the attacks by deploying security agencies to arrest the situation as well as dispatching NEMA to the areas to assess the impact of the crisis.

Baju disclosed that the victims, some who are scattered and living at the mercy of good Nigerians, need to be brought together in identified IDP camps for proper management and access by both NEMA and donor agencies.

The team moved to Government Day Secondary School Gembu where NEMA officials relayed Osinbajo’s sympathy.

The NEMA official said the acting President extended his deep concern about the attacks which he described as unfortunate, adding that federal government would not condone further destruction of lives and property in

any part of the country.

The IDPs and community leaders thanked the team for the visit.

Event watchers say the move by the Federal Government delegation was a step in right direction guaranteed to ease the effect of the crisis.