Telecoms market : New investors emerge for 9Mobile
Telecoms market : New investors emerge for 9Mobile

Telecoms market : New investors emerge for 9Mobile

Petroleum Producing Host Community bill passes 2nd reading

Stop peddling rumours on Buhari's health - Yari cautions Nigerians

Boko Haram ambush : NNPC suspends oil search in Lake Chad Basin

Boko Haram : Osinbajo orders service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri

UNIMAID receives 48 corpses after Boko Haram attack on oil workers

Image result for Telecoms market : New investors emerge for 9MobileNew investors should emerge for troubled telecommunications firm Etisalat within the next three months.

Central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele says the process for new investor takeover is ongoing.

He says the apex had to intervene in sustaining the bank to avoid subscriber and job losses.

The governor says the organisation’s revenue has not been affected by the crisis.

But Reports indicate the network’s debt burden resulted in an eight point two million subscriber loss.

The network has since been renamed 9mobile.

