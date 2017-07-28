Home Politics Tensions rise as two claim PDP chairmanship
Tensions rise as two claim PDP chairmanship
Politics
Tensions rise as two claim PDP chairmanship

PDP Logo
Tensions rise as two claim PDP chairmanship

Fresh political crisis may be brewing in Adamawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as its National Caretaker Committee has allegedly issued different letters, to the two parallel chairmen of the party.

This development came, few days after a factional chairman, Abdulraman Bobboi disclosed plans to woo former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar back into the fold.

Addressing some party faithful in Yola, another factional chairman, Joel Madaki displayed a letter,signed by Abdul Ahmed Ningi, addressing Bobboi that the NWC has not instructed anybody to conduct ward and LG congresses, that would lead to the special Non – Elective National
Convention.

Madaki insisted that his tenure as state chairman, ended January this year and there was no congress that removed him from office.

