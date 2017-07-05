Home News Terrorism charges: I’ve been vindicated, says Ali Ndume
Image result for Court dismisses terrorism case against Senator Ali NdumeThe immediate past senate leader, Ali Ndume has been cleared on all counts of terrorism brought against him by the Federal government.

The trial Judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, set him free on the ground that the prosecution did not establish any case against the lawmaker.

After a six year legal battle, respite has finally come the way of the senator. He has been declared not guilty.

Delivering ruling in a No-case submission, argued by a senior Advocate, Ricky Tarfa on behalf of Ndume, Justice Kolawole held that the prosecution failed to link the defendant with the alleged crime of hoarding information on terrorism activities and sponsoring the Boko Haram sect.

The Judge also faulted the prosecution, for failing to call eminent personalities to give evidence, in respect of the charges against Ndume.

The defendant admitted having contact with members of the sect, as a result of his appointment as a member of the Presidential committee on security challenges in the North Eastern part of the country, he also admitted giving information to the director of the SSS and former Vice President, Nnamdi Sambo on the sect operations.

The judge held that the failure of the prosecution to invite these people, to give evidence, was fatal to the case, as it hindered them from discharging the burden of proof, as required by law.

The senator and his counsel, reacted to the verdict.

 

It can be said that he is partially, a free man, as many wait to see if the ruling, would be appealed at the appellate court.

