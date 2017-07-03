Home News Thanksgiving key to stability, says Governor Dickson’s wife
News
Nigeria
0

Thanksgiving key to stability, says Governor Dickson’s wife

0
0
now viewing

Thanksgiving key to stability, says Governor Dickson’s wife

now playing

Coastal security: Peace returns to Ajapa community in Ondo

now playing

Germany win 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup final

Okupe PDP TVC
now playing

PDP can no longer bear fruits, says Doyin Okupe

now playing

Gbajabiamila gives four SUVs to lucky constituents

PDP Doyin Okupe TVC
now playing

Jonathan's ex-aide, Okupe dumps PDP

Image result for Governor Dickson's wifeWife of the Bayelsa State Governor Rachel Dickson has advised Nigerians to cultivate the habit of appreciating God despite the harsh economic realities in the country.

Mrs Dickson who attended a Sunday service at Living Faith Church Yenagoa says thanksgiving is also instrumental in getting Nigeria out of present challenges, including recession.

The Governor’s wife who was at the Living Faith Church, Swali Yenagoa with her quadruplets stirred the atmosphere with praise and worship songs before speaking to the congregation in what could be described as an exhortation informed largely by her maternity experience.

Governor Seriake Dickson’s wife says thanksgiving is a family ritual – something she wants Nigerians to imbibe despite harsh economic realities.

Related Posts

Coastal security: Peace returns to Ajapa community in Ondo

TVCN 0
Okupe PDP TVC

PDP can no longer bear fruits, says Doyin Okupe

TVCN 0

Gbajabiamila gives four SUVs to lucky constituents

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

Coastal security: Peace returns to Ajapa community in Ondo

0
Close