Thanksgiving key to stability, says Governor Dickson’s wife

Wife of the Bayelsa State Governor Rachel Dickson has advised Nigerians to cultivate the habit of appreciating God despite the harsh economic realities in the country.

Mrs Dickson who attended a Sunday service at Living Faith Church Yenagoa says thanksgiving is also instrumental in getting Nigeria out of present challenges, including recession.

The Governor’s wife who was at the Living Faith Church, Swali Yenagoa with her quadruplets stirred the atmosphere with praise and worship songs before speaking to the congregation in what could be described as an exhortation informed largely by her maternity experience.

