Home News Three IPDs, two suicide bombers killed, six injured in Dikwa Camp
Three IPDs, two suicide bombers killed, six injured in Dikwa Camp
News
Nigeria
Top Stories
0

Three IPDs, two suicide bombers killed, six injured in Dikwa Camp

0
0
Dikwa Bomb Blast
now viewing

Three IPDs, two suicide bombers killed, six injured in Dikwa Camp

now playing

Airforce mobility Command commends Bayelsa Govt on flood alert

Missile
now playing

Tokyo residents worry over latest Missile launch

now playing

Australian Police raid Sydney suburbs for terrorists

Venezuelan Assembly-TVC
now playing

Violence erupts as controversial Venezuelan Assembly vote looms

now playing

Rashan Charles's death: London Police make arrests at detainee death protest

Image result for Three IPDs killed, six injured in Dikwa CampAt least  three Internally Displaced Persons and two female suicide bombers have been killed when they attempted to infiltrate the Dikwa Camp, Borno State on Friday.

Six other persons were also injured in the attack

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, Nwachukwu Onyeama, said troops tried to stop the bombers but shot at them when they refused to stop, which exploded the Improvised Explosive Device strapped on their bodies.

According to him, the camps have been cordoned off for security reasons.

Onyema also said their troops discovered and cleared off an IED factory in Kote village.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Airforce mobility Command commends Bayelsa Govt on flood alert

TVCN 0
Yobe-State-Governor-Ibrahim-Gaidam-TVC

PDP’s 16 years administration, a gross misrule, says Gov Gaidam

TVCN 0
Segun-Adewale-APC-PDP

Lagos PDP members protest against leadership tussle

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close