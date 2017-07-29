At least three Internally Displaced Persons and two female suicide bombers have been killed when they attempted to infiltrate the Dikwa Camp, Borno State on Friday.

Six other persons were also injured in the attack

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, Nwachukwu Onyeama, said troops tried to stop the bombers but shot at them when they refused to stop, which exploded the Improvised Explosive Device strapped on their bodies.

According to him, the camps have been cordoned off for security reasons.

Onyema also said their troops discovered and cleared off an IED factory in Kote village.