Three killed as flood wreaks havoc in Port Harcourt
Three killed as flood wreaks havoc in Port Harcourt

Three killed as flood wreaks havoc in Port Harcourt

Image result for Three killed as flood wreaks havoc in Port HarcourtResidents of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital city are now counting their losses after flooding caused by three days of non-stop rainfall led to destruction of their properties.

Three persons are also reported to have lost their lives as a result of the flood in some parts of the city.

Many residents in areas such as D-Line, Diobu, Elekahia and Ada-George were the worst hit.

In addition to the loss of property, many victims have also been rendered temporarily homeless.

But By Monday morning, the extent of damage caused by the disaster became even clearer.

For now there are different perspectives about what may have been responsible for the flood disaster.

Affected residents are now calling for urgent intervention by government to forestall a re-occurrence of the disaster especially as the constant rainfall has shown no signs of abating.

