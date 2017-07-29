Residents of Tokyo expressed concerns after North Korea fired a Ballistic Missile that landed in the waters of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The launch drew a sharp warning from U.S. President Donald Trump and a rebuke from China.

Some residents said they were terrified with the North’s recent launch, especially under Japan’s unstable situation, where Japanese Defense Minister Inada Tomomi had just resigned on Friday July 28.

The launch comes less than a month after the North conducted its first ICBM test in defiance of years of efforts led by the United States, South Korea and Japan to rein in Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons ambitions.