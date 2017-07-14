Tony Blair partners El-Rufai for greater Kaduna

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair is partnering the Kaduna state government on project execution and monitoring in the state.

Blair was in the state on Thursday, where he expressed confidence that his initiative would give the El-Rufai led government all the support for a greater Kaduna.

Tesem Akende reports that the former British Prime minister arrived the Kaduna government house on Thursday morning and his visit coincided with 100 years of Kaduna’s existence as the first planned city in Nigeria by Lord Lugard.

Tony Blair said he had heard about developments by the Nasir El-Rufai led government in the state.

His visit according to him was to encourage the former FCT minister to succeed.

His Initiative, according to him, would cover training of government personnel, global connections, and project monitoring.

The host, an elated Kaduna governor described the visit as a privilege to his government. He assured that his Government would tap from Blair’s expertise, and make Kaduna great again.

Tony Blair was Prime minister of the United Kingdom from 1997, to 2007.

He now has an initiative to support good governance, especially in Africa after his ten year stewardship as British Prime minister.

He looks forward to delivering on his promise to the Kaduna government, specifically on education, health care delivery and general administration.