Tourists spending in South Korea drops by 72%
Tourists spending in South Korea drops by 72%

Tourists spending in South Korea drops by 72%

Image result for tourism in south koreaThe tourism market in South Korea is heading for a sharp decline as the country’s diplomatic row with China deepens.

Research report indicates travellers and tourists are being enveloped by fear, forcing many visitors to drop plans to enter South Korea.

According the South Korean Tourism Organization, as many as 4 million tourists may avoid the country.

The figure represent nearly 72% of visitors visiting South Korea annually.

China dealt a blow to South Korea tourism market when it directed travel agencies not to package tours to the country as a protest against increased American presence in the country.

 

