Trade : Kenya, Tanzania re-open borders
Trade : Kenya, Tanzania re-open borders

Image result for Trade : Kenya, Tanzania re-open bordersTanzania and Kenya have held talks aimed at easing trade restrictions.

Under the bilateral agreement endorsed in Nairobi, Kenya will lift ban on wheat flour and gas from Tanzania.

Similarly, Tanzania will open its land borders for free trade in milk and cigarettes from Kenya.

Out of concerns for safety, Tanzania had ban imports from Kenya for sometime..raising similar action from Kenya.

Tanzanian foreign affairs Minister, Augustine Mahiga, announced that the era of frictions in relationship was over.

