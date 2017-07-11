Home News Treason charges : Nnamdi Kanu’s trial adjourned till October
Treason charges : Nnamdi Kanu's trial adjourned till October

Treason charges : Nnamdi Kanu's trial adjourned till October

Image result for nnamdi kanuThe trial of the Leader of the indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has been adjourned to October the 17th of this year.

The trial which was supposed to resume today, was adjourned by an Abuja Federal High Court.

The IPOB leader is facing charges of treason before the court.

Kanu is being tried alongside three others: David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe.

He was arrested in 2015 on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

He was granted bail in April by Justice Binta Nyako on health grounds.

