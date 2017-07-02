Tributes as burial rites of ‘Eze Goes to School’ author begin

The burial rites for the author of popular novel, ‘Eze goes to school’. Onuora Nzekwu, began in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Friday with tributes from prominent Nigerians across the country.

Nzekwu was the founding General Manager of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The late author died on Friday, April 21, 2017 by 4:30p.m. at the age of 89 in his home in Onitsha, Anambra, where he had been living in retirement.

In his tribute, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State said Nzekwu was remarkable for his unequivocal endorsement of the universal principle of hard work and tenacity for the actualisation of great goals and ambitions.

Obiano said, “An illustrious son of Onitsha, Nzekwu belonged to a generation of writers who projected the African identity about studiousness and its relation to an alien civilisation.

“He was a writer with an insight that affirms the eternal truth of his convictions; he was one of the unassuming but great talents that moulded many lives on the studious path to self-actualisation.”

The Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga, described Nzekwu as a “national hero, who bestrode the NAN firmament.”

Onanuga, represented by Kate Popoola, NAN’s Head of Lagos Operations, said, “While he was the Managing Director in Lagos, which was the headquarters then, he ensured that everybody in the outstation were paid their salaries and entitlements.”

The National President of the Association of Nigeria Authors, Denja Abdullahi, said Nzekwu would be remembered for his contribution to the genre of children’s literature.

In his own tribute, a former President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, George Izobo, described Nzekwu as a “meticulous man, who domesticated every staff of NAN.”

Nzekwu’s wife, Justina, said her late husband inspired both the poor and the rich on the importance of education as exemplified in his literary works