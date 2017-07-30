Home America Trump ‘Disappointed’ With China After North Korea Missile Test
Trump ‘Disappointed’ With China After North Korea Missile Test
President Donald Trump
Trump ‘Disappointed’ With China After North Korea Missile Test

Image result for Trump "very disappointed" with China over latest weapon testsPresident Donald Trump has declared himself very disappointed with China for not doing enough to stop North Korea’s weapons programme.

In his latest tweets he said would not allow China to “do nothing” about the reclusive state after Pyongyang test-fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile in a month.

It later claimed the test proved that the entire US was within striking range of its weaponry.

On Saturday, China condemned the test launch and urged restraint on all sides.

But Mr Trump voiced frustration at Beijing’s response, linking the US trade deficit with China with policy on North Korea just as he railed against former U.S. presidents, calling them foolish.

