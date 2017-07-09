Home America Trump promises $600m humanitarian fund for Somalia, others
America
International
News
0

Trump promises $600m humanitarian fund for Somalia, others

0
0
now viewing

Trump promises $600m humanitarian fund for Somalia, others

Osun-West-Adeleke-TVC
now playing

Voting, ballot counting peaceful in Osun West by-election

now playing

Egyptian police say kill 16 gunmen in raids targeting militants

now playing

Evans still in custody - Police react to "Vanishing" report

Ahmadu-Bello-Way-Flooding-TVC
now playing

Flooding : Lagos police close Ahmadu Bello Way

Marina-Lagos-TVC
now playing

Lagos State govt. announces traffic diversion along Marina

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised more than 600 million dollars in funding for humanitarian programmes, and additional funds to help feed starving people in famine-hit countries including Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

Trump’s pledge came during a working session of the G20 summit of world leaders in Hamburg, providing a “godsend” to the U.N. World Food Programme, the group’s executive director, David Beasley, told Reuters on the sidelines of the meeting.

He said the additional funding was about a third of what the agency estimated was required this year to deal with urgent food needs in the four countries facing famine and in other areas.

Trump’s announcement came after his administration proposed sharp cuts in funding for the U.S. State Department and other humanitarian missions as part of his “America First” policy.

The United States has long been the largest donor to the WFP.

Related Posts
Osun-West-Adeleke-TVC

Voting, ballot counting peaceful in Osun West by-election

TVCN 0

Egyptian police say kill 16 gunmen in raids targeting militants

TVCN 0

Evans still in custody – Police react to “Vanishing” report

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Osun-West-Adeleke-TVC
News

Voting, ballot counting peaceful in Osun West by-election

0
Close