Turkish club Konyaspor sign Imoh Ezekiel

Image result for Imoh EzekielTurkish club Konyaspor Have confirmed the signing of Nigeria striker Imoh Ezekiel from Qatari club Al Arabi.

Konyaspor announced the transfer of the Nigeria U23 star on their Twitter handle.

Incidentally, the club were interested in signing another Nigeria striker, Alhassan Ibrahim ‘Muazzam’ and even sent top officials to France to watch the Akwa United star in action with the Super Eagles last month.

Konyaspor enjoy huge financial support from some of the country’s top politicians and last season they finished ninth on the table.

 

