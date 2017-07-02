Home News Two FUTA students drown while taking selfies on boat
Two FUTA students drown while taking selfies on boat

Two FUTA students drown while taking selfies on boat

Twi FUTA Students drown in fishpond

Two students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA have drowned in a big fishpond of the institution after a practical.

The deceased are : Olabiyi Emmanuel from the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering and Olokun Babatunde Alex from the department of Project Management Technology.

The duo who were 300 level students were said to have met their untimely death after their Entrepreneurship training practical at the school.

According to a report, a canoe conveying four of the students capsized when they were taking photographs at the pond and the duo drowned in the process while two others who were able to swim narrowly escaped.

