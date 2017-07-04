Two killed in Bayelsa Power Bike accident

The Bayelsa State Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ikechukwu Igwe has warned Power Bike owners not to use the road without first undergoing training to obtain license.

Igwe gave the advice after an accident claimed the life of a Power Bike rider and a pedestrian at the Okutukutu axis of the Melford Okilo Express Way.

The lifeless body of the man laid on the ground after being hit by the Power Bike whose rider was rushed to a hospital.

Eye-witness account suggests over-speeding, but a journalist who took photographs of the severely-injured Power Bike rider at the hospital said scars on his body are indicative of an earlier crash.

The FRSC Commander also called for strict appliance of safety rules and practices to avert road mishaps of this nature.