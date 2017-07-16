Home News U.S. Alumni calls for change in Nigeria’s education curriculum
U.S. Alumni calls for change in Nigeria's education curriculum
U.S. Alumni calls for change in Nigeria's education curriculum

Image result for Nigeria's education curricularMembers of the America International Exchange Alumni Association have advocated a change of the Nigerian school curriculum to prepare students to be employers of labour and not job seekers.

This was at the completion of an 8-week mentoring training programme organised by the association in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Tagged “CODE OSUN 2017”, the training focused on Information and Communication Technology with a special attention on software development.

Participants developed a software for secondary school result management at the end of the programme.

