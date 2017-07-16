U.S. Alumni calls for change in Nigeria’s education curriculum

Members of the America International Exchange Alumni Association have advocated a change of the Nigerian school curriculum to prepare students to be employers of labour and not job seekers.

This was at the completion of an 8-week mentoring training programme organised by the association in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Tagged “CODE OSUN 2017”, the training focused on Information and Communication Technology with a special attention on software development.

Participants developed a software for secondary school result management at the end of the programme.