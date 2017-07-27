Hundreds of activists are protesting against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to ban transgender soldiers.

Many of them took to Times Square chanting “resist” and “Donald Trump must go” after the announcement made through a series of Twitter posts.

Trump, who cited tremendous medical costs and disruption for the ban, did not specify how it would be implemented.

Its also still unclear whether the policy would apply to existing transgender service members or new recruits.

The ban ruins years of efforts to eliminate barriers to military service on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.