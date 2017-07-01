Uchendu hails tribunal’s verdict on Rivers East Senatorial Poll

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Andrew Uchendu has welcomed the Elections Tribunal judgment that declared him winner of the Rivers East Senatorial district election.

Uchendu said the outcome of his petition has reignited public confidence in the Judiciary.

According to him, investigations into collation of results from the rerun polls held in some parts of Rivers State on December the 10th, last year proved that he scored the highest number of votes to defeat his PDP counterpart, George Sekibo.