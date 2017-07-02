Home Uncategorized UK opposition leader rallies supporters, targets swing seats
UK opposition leader rallies supporters, targets swing seats

Image result for UK opposition leader rallies supporters, targets swing seatsLeader of the UK’s opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, says he is targeting 79 marginal constituencies to help him win the next parliamentary elections.

Corbyn is promising that his party will give “full rights” to EU nationals living in the UK after Brexit if he led the next government.

The Conservative party failed to win an overall majority in a national poll held on June 8, and were forced to strike a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to gain its support for Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government.

