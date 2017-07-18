Home Health UNICEF, E.U. donate N1.2 bn health equipment to Adamawa state
Image result for UNICEF, E.U. present N1.2 billion health equipmentThe United Nations Children’s Fund in partnership with the European Union have presented health equipment and other materials worth 1.2 billion naira to the Adamawa State Government.

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi, Abdulai Kaikai says the measure is in line with the second phase of the E.U., UNICEF, Federal Government Maternal New-born and Child Health project.

He says the project also covers Bauchi and Kebbi States, and in Adamawa State, it is being implemented in 226 Primary Health Care facilities in 21 Local Government Areas.

In his response, Governor Jibrila Bindow lauded the support, which he says is timely as the state has just declared a state of emergency on health.

