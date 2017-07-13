Home Business UNIDO makes case for right policies to help industries
UNIDO makes case for right policies to help industries
Business
News
Nigeria
0

UNIDO makes case for right policies to help industries

0
0
UNIDO-TVC
now viewing

UNIDO makes case for right policies to help industries

now playing

Buhari sends "heart-felt condolences" to Bisi Akande over wife’s death

Korodo-NUPENG -Apapa-TVC
now playing

Apapa-Oshodi road repair: NUPENG says depots outside must be functional

President Buhari-Niger Delta - Restructuring-TVC
now playing

Niger Delta Youths call for restructuring

Governor Amosun-TVC-Ikenne
now playing

Ikenne indigenes begs Amosun not to relocate College of Health Sciences

MAPOLY-SCHOOL-GATE-TVC
now playing

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic shut indefinitely

Image result for UNIDO makes case for right policies to help industriesThe United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO wants Nigeria to support its economic interventions with the right structures.

The agency’s Investment and Technology promotion office said the partnership will go along way in helping both partners achieve the best in making life meaningful for Nigerians.

Lara Afolayan reports that the UNIDO recently established an Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Nigeria with the aim of driving industrialization, create employment and expand the country’s non-oil production base.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Buhari sends “heart-felt condolences” to Bisi Akande over wife’s death

TVCN 0
Korodo-NUPENG -Apapa-TVC

Apapa-Oshodi road repair: NUPENG says depots outside must be functional

TVCN 0
President Buhari-Niger Delta - Restructuring-TVC

Niger Delta Youths call for restructuring

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close