UNIDO makes case for right policies to help industries

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO wants Nigeria to support its economic interventions with the right structures.

The agency’s Investment and Technology promotion office said the partnership will go along way in helping both partners achieve the best in making life meaningful for Nigerians.

Lara Afolayan reports that the UNIDO recently established an Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Nigeria with the aim of driving industrialization, create employment and expand the country’s non-oil production base.