Home Business UNIDO to assist 500,000 Nigerian SMEs with skills
Business
0

UNIDO to assist 500,000 Nigerian SMEs with skills

0
0
now viewing

UNIDO to assist 500,000 Nigerian SMEs with skills

now playing

Patience Jonathan alleges harassment of family, seeks Reps' intervention

now playing

Boko Haram, secessionists, products of Corruption - Magu

now playing

Adamawa upgrades 65 years dilapidated General Hospital

now playing

UNIMAID: Senate urges FG to deploy critical security to check breaches

now playing

Group challenges Senate over comments against Osinbajo

Image result for UNIDO to assist 500,000 Nigerian SMEsFive hundred thousand operators of Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria are to benefit from United Nations Industrial Development Organisation Training and Empowerment Scheme.

Technical Adviser, Investment Promotion Division, UNIDO, Stanislaw Pigon, says the programmes is meant to enhance competitiveness of the Nigerian economy.

Pigon, who spoke at UNIDO roundtable meeting on investment and technology promotion with captains of industries in Lagos, said expanding the production base was important.

The cost of the empowerment and skills acquisition programme was not disclosed.

 

Related Posts

CBN takes over Etisalat management

TVCN 0

Standard Organisation of Nigeria to tackle fake products

TVCN 0
Forex TVC

Foreign investors want interbank exchange rate

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Business

CBN takes over Etisalat management

0
Close