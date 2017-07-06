UNIDO to assist 500,000 Nigerian SMEs with skills

Five hundred thousand operators of Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria are to benefit from United Nations Industrial Development Organisation Training and Empowerment Scheme.

Technical Adviser, Investment Promotion Division, UNIDO, Stanislaw Pigon, says the programmes is meant to enhance competitiveness of the Nigerian economy.

Pigon, who spoke at UNIDO roundtable meeting on investment and technology promotion with captains of industries in Lagos, said expanding the production base was important.

The cost of the empowerment and skills acquisition programme was not disclosed.