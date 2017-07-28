Facts have emerged that at 48 persons died in the attack by Boko Haram terrorists on the oil exploration team to the Lake Chad Basin.

The dead bodies were taken to the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in the Borno State capital.

It was gathered at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the Maimalari Army Barracks that the corpses were brought into Maiduguri from the scene of the attack.

The corpses brought include 18 soldiers, 15 Civilian JTF, five university staff and four NNPC drivers.

Six persons were wounded in the attack, but fled to neighbouring Yobe State. They were later found dead and their bodies brought to Maiduguri.

Apart from the wounded soldiers admitted to military hospital in the town, two members of the Civilian JTF were on admission at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, had phoned into TVC’s programme, Journalists Hangout claiming that all the NNPC staff abducted in Tuesday’s ambush had been rescued.

But, The management of the University of Maiduguri received five corpses of its staff killed in the attack.

Names of three of them who were given as Dr. Joseph Millitus, Dr. Manaja Uba and Idris Njodi.

One of the dead is a relative of the Vice Chancellor of the university.