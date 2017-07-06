Home News UNIMAID: Senate urges FG to deploy critical security to check breaches
UNIMAID: Senate urges FG to deploy critical security to check breaches

Image result for Senate asks security agencies to submit comprehensive security plan of action in UNIMAIDThe Senate has raised alarm about the security situation of the University Of Maiduguri, one of the foremost citadel of learning in the country might be shut down due to the spate of bomb attacks.

The upper legislative chamber has directed security agencies to submit to it a comprehensive plan of action, that’ll include maintaining a security apparatus in the University.

The Senate in the resolutions,Which followed by a motion from Senator Kaka Garbai representing Borno Central, asked the minister of education through the Tertiary Education

Trust Fund (TETFUND) to revamp security infrastructure in the University.

 

