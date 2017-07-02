UNIMAID workers appeal to govt to provide adequate security

Academic and non academic staff of the University of Maiduguri have made an appeal to the Federal government to do something about the lack of security at the 2nd generation university.

Kolomi Dalami reports that the University of Maiduguri has come under severe and incessant attacks from suspected Boko Haram fighters in the last one year.

The latest attack by suicide bombers occurred on Sunday the 25th of June. It was the 8th deadly attack carried out on the university campus in the last 5months.

The security situation has remained a nightmare to staff and students who want quick action taken to stop the bloodletting.

Chairman of the workers union, Dani Mamman re-emphasised the importance of the university to the nation and stressed that they need two billion naira to erect a perimeter fence around the university campus.

Security analysts agree that the incessant attack on the university, which has a student population of about 40 ,000 can be curtailed by erecting a perimeter fence around its premises before the school reopens for academic activities in October.