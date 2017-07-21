Some students of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT have condemned what they described as the enforcement of unfair policies by the institution’s management.

During a peaceful protest, the students lamented the inability to pay their tuition fees following expiration of deadlines set by the authorities.

TVC News Correspondent, Uche Okoro reports that the protesting students condemned what they described as the enforcement of unfair policies by the institution’s management.

During a peaceful protest, the students said they were unable to afford the tuition fee of 45,000 naira per session due to the harsh economic situation in the country and several deadlines set by the school’s management for payment did nothing to address their financial situations.

But now that many of the affected students are ready to fulfill their monetary obligations to the institution, the have been locked out of the online payment portal since the expiration of the last deadline in April 2017.

They are therefore using this peaceful protest as a last resort to appeal to the management of UNIPORT to allow them pay their tuition fees to forestall any interruption of their academic programs.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to get a response from the management of University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT were unsuccessful as they were said to have been engaged in a meeting.

