It is the news most Nigerians and especially parents had hoped to hear in that last two months.

The good news that the Six kidnapped students of Igbonla model school, Epe have been released.

The students were rescued from Aboto creek, Ilaje local government area of ondo state.

The details of their release show that the Lagos and Ondo governments worked with the Nigeria Police to make the mission possible.

They were handed over to the Ondo state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi by their abductors.

The students abducted from the school are: Pelumi Philips, Farouq Yusuf, Isiaq Rahmon, Adebayo George , Judah Agbasi and Peter Jonah.

The kidnappers had demanded N400 million from their parents and later reduced it to N100 million after the parents could not meet up the demand.